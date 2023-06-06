Nance Jr, who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans and counts the LA Lakers among his previous employers, is a Chelsea fan by his own admission but has clearly taken a healthy interest in Leeds United, liking numerous Tweets about the Whites,.

Yesterday the 6ft 8ins 30-year-old crafted his own Leeds-related post, simply quoting a claim that 49ers Enterprises had bought the club with a single smirking emoji. Today he made a donation of £2,500 to the fundraising page of the Gary Speed Walk, organised by fanzine and podcast The Square Ball in aid of Andy’s Man Club. More than 100 Leeds supporters will begin a walk tomorrow at Everton’s ground Goodison Park and end on Saturday at Elland Road, all in the name of Leeds hero Speed, who tragically died in 2011.

The charity walk is being held for the second consecutive year to raise funds for Andy’s Man Club, a men’s mental health charity that holds group meetings at hundreds of sites up and down the country.

LEEDS INTEREST - Larry Nance Jr of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks in front of Anthony Davis and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. The 6ft 8ins Pelicans man has taken an interest in Leeds United. Pic: Getty

Andy’s Man Club representative Tanya French said that 115 people are expected to travel from across the country to take part and that they will be walking via Bolton, Burnley and Halifax before finishing in Leeds.

Last year the group raised over £85,000 for mental health charities and this year’s target of £25,000 towards Andy’s Man Club has already been surpassed.

Ms French said: “It’s been amazing. I’ve been refreshing the page and watching the amount go up. The Square Ball are massive supporters and we are extremely happy to have their support again. These much needed funds will help us grow and provide safe spaces where men can talk.”

The Square Ball thanked Nance Jr in a Tweet, to which he replied: “Much love! Best of luck with the walk!”