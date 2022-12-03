National team reportedly set sights on ex-Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa after World Cup exit

Dual World Cup winners Uruguay were knocked out of this winter’s tournament in Qatar on Friday under boss Diego Alonso despite recording a 2-0 victory against Ghana in their final game of the group stages. The South American side were sent packing due to South Korea recording a last-gasp 2-1 success against Portugal which sent them through as runners-up behind Portugal. Uruguay’s exit left striker Luis Suarez in tears and Argentine outlet TyC Sports are reporting that Bielsa will now ‘become the next coach of the national team’. They claim: “With the aim of qualifying Uruguay for the 2026 World Cup, he is chosen to succeed Alonso. El Loco will have his third experience in South American teams. One of the best returns to the continent.”