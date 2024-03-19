Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spalletti did not select 20-year-old Gnonto in his Azzurri squad for friendlies against Venezuela and Ecuador this month, citing the Under-21s' need to qualify for next summer's European Championship as the reason for Gnonto's absence at senior level.

Instead, the Leeds youngster has been included in Carmine Nunziata's Under-21 group, who will contest important qualification games versus Latvia and Turkey. Gli Azzurini are unbeaten in U21 Euro qualifying during this current cycle and currently sit top of their group but only by a single point, tailed by the Republic of Ireland in the standings. Gnonto was crucial for the 21s during November's international break, scoring four times against San Marino and the Irish as Italy recorded a 7-0 win over the minnows but relied on Gnonto's brace, including a stoppage time equaliser, to secure a 2-2 draw against Ireland.

The team can ill afford a slip-up against Latvia or Turkey with Norway trailing group leaders Italy by two points, while only one country is capable of qualifying for the final tournament automatically as group winners.

“[Riccardo] Calafiori would have been with us if there hadn't been the U21 team, which must qualify, as well as Gnonto and [Cesare] Casadei," Spalletti told reporters ahead of the side's meeting with Venezuela on Thursday.