Former Leeds United man Chris Kamara has been awarded the Freedom of Wakefield by the city's Council. Kamara was born in Middlesbrough but he has called Wakefield home for much of his adult life and he has been honoured in recognition of the charity work he has completed over the years.

Kamara has done plenty for organisations such as Marie Curie and Show Racism the Red Card, but he also supports a series of local causes. Following his diagnosis in 2022, the 66-year-old has been raising awareness of speech condition apraxia, too.

The former midfielder will be honoured on May 15 at a civic ceremony, with the Mayor of Wakefield, councillor Josie Pritchard, due to present Kamara's award.

"I have lived in Wakefield longer than anywhere else," Kamara said of the award. "We came here in 1990 and 34 years later we are still here.

"The people and the places are amazing, and we will never leave Wakefield. All my family are here and it will always be our home.

"That is why this means so much to me, I'm blown away by it."

Pritchard added: "Chris is a local and national legend and an inspiration to so many people. We are absolutely delighted to be giving him the highest honour we can bestow - Freedom of the City.

"He has been a massive supporter of many charities, raising millions and making a difference to the lives of many.

"Locally, he is an active supporter of Wakefield Hospice, Andy's Man Club and Pinderfields Hospital, to name but a few."

Kamara spent just under two years with the Whites, joining the club from Stoke City in 1990 and immediately helping United to the Second Division title and promotion. Unfortunately, the midfielder injured his Achilles during his first full season at Elland Road and he left the club in November 1991 having made just 24 appearances in all competitions.