'My little chant' - Largie Ramazani sends incredible message to Leeds United's fans as new song gets airing

A beaming Largie Ramazani has sent a message to Leeds United’s fans after quickly noticing a near song airing.

Summer signing Ramazani was handed his full Leeds debut in Saturday’s Championship clash at Cardiff City in which he fired home his first goal for the Whites with just 30 minutes on the clock. The 23-year-old Belgian was played through by a Mateo Joseph flick-on and quickly raced away to advance on Bluebirds keeper Jak Alnwick before producing a neat finish inside the left hand post.

The winger’s strike laid the platform for a 2-0 victory, after which Ramazani headed to the away end to applaud United’s travelling fans. Speaking to LUTV, the Belgian star expressed his delight at giving United’s travelling supporters something to cheer about – and was rather chuffed himself to hear them singing his name.

"It's a great feeling,” beamed Ramazani, asked by LUTV how it felt to give the club’s away fans something to celebrate. “I think when I scored I heard my little chant and it gave my little goosebumps. I think that's great. I think it's incredible."

LOVING IT: Whites new boy Largie Ramazani salutes the Leeds United away end at Cardiff City. Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images.

The lyrics to the new winger’s chant – which he has clearly noticed himself – are “Farke went to Europe to buy a Lamborghini, instead he bought a winger, his name is Ramazani. He scores them with his left foot, he scores them with his right, and when we win the Championship we'll sing this song all night."