'My heart can't take this!' - Leeds United fans react to stunning victory over Millwall Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez celebrates his winning goal. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Leeds United secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Millwall in the Championship at Elland Road - but what were Whites fans saying afterwards? Take a look below... LIVE REACTION: Leeds United 3 Millwall 2: LIVE reaction from Elland Road as epic win puts Whites back into second with Blades losing to Bristol City