‘My handwriting' - Michael Skubala's Leeds United autographs admission and Man United warning

Because nobody has asked him. But that's quite all right with Leeds United's co-caretaker manager who is focused only on today's Elland Road showdown against Manchester United with a Whites warning for the Red Devils.

Former national Futsal side and under-18s boss Skubala is still only seven months into life at Leeds having been appointed as the club's under-21s boss back in July. Yet today the 40-year-old will lead the Whites first team out against arch rivals Manchester United for the second time in five days as he once again heads up a Whites caretaker management team.

Skubala, Jesse Marsch's former assistant Chris Armas and under-21s development coach Paco Gallardo are in temporary charge of Leeds who are continuing their hunt for a new head coach after Marsch's sacking.

SOLE FOCUS: For Leeds United's co-caretaker boss Michael Skubala, above, pictured during Wednesday night's 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Speaking at Friday's pre-match press conference, Skubala said that he was not planning for anything other than day-to-day communication with director of football Victor Orta and communication with the board on a day-to-day basis.

"I'm just doing the best I can do in the short term," he added.

Leeds were doing very well indeed just 56 seconds into Skubala's first game as a co-caretaker boss in Wednesday night's clash at Old Trafford as Willy Gnonto's strike put the Whites 1-0 up. A Raphael Varane own goal from a Crysencio Summerville cross then doubled the Whites advantage shortly after the interval before the Red Devils fought back to claim a point through a 2-2 draw.

Skubala then confirmed on Friday that he expected to be in charge again for Sunday's rematch which has been his only focus amid the backdrop of United's hunt for a new head coach. For Skubala, there has been no attention whatsoever on anything else - not even a single autograph - which has actually suited the young coach just fine.

"I've been busy in the building trying to work, I haven't been out anywhere," said Skubala, pressed on whether there were any random places he had been asked for an autograph. "I haven't really looked at anything. I've genuinely just been focused on doing the best job I can do so, actually, I haven't had one person ask me for an autograph so it's not that bad. And my handwriting is not the best as you know.

"I love coaching. I love developing players and I think development of players happens at all levels. I enjoy making the best better. And that's the real exciting opportunity in this short time to do that."

The opportunity to lead out Leeds United at Elland Road now also presents itself - against the club's arch rivals the Red Devils. Erik ten Hag's side are 29 points and 14 places higher up the table but Skubala has every confidence in his side backed by both Wednesday night's fine display at Old Trafford and now a home crowd.