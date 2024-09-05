A Leeds United new boy has served up instant Whites praise.

Whites new boy Manor Solomon has served up instant Whites praise following his first proper experience of the Elland Road crowd.

Israel international attacker Solomon sealed a deadline week season-long loan move to Leeds from Tottenham and went straight into Daniel Farke’s XI for Saturday’s Championship hosting of Hull City.

With 63 minutes on the clock, winger Solomon played a key role in his new club taking the lead, bursting to the byline and providing a neat cutback which was seized upon by Mateo Joseph to slam home the opening goal as part of a 2-0 success.

Playing at Elland Road for the first time, Solomon hailed the crowd celebrations that followed as “crazy” as the Whites new boy immediately saluted his new team’s fans and quickly looked forward to “much more” at LS11.

Speaking to LUTV, Solomon was asked for his verdict on the crowd and declared: “The crowd are absolutely amazing. It was my first time here. When we played two years ago with Fulham I was injured when they played here so really it's my first time here.

"The crowd is amazing, the atmosphere is unbelievable. After we scored the first and the second goal it was crazy and I am looking forward to seeing much more of it and playing much more."