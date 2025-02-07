United are looking to secure passage to the Fifth Round of this season’s FA Cup with victory over fellow Championship side Millwall tomorrow lunchtime.

Farke has stated he will look to make a number of changes, although perhaps not as many as he did for the visit of Harrogate Town in the previous round of this competition.

Keen to ensure whichever lineup he puts out keeps its rhythm, Farke has suggested there will be upwards of three changes to the starting troop which saw off Coventry City in midweek.

Expect the likes of Dan James and Manor Solomon to be rested given the quick turnaround and busy schedule, as well as perhaps a change in goal, which Farke enacted in the last round.

Here’s the predicted lineup vs Millwall.

1 . GK: Karl Darlow Farke swapped out first-choice 'keeper Illan Meslier during the Third Round victory over Harrogate Town and could be expected to do similar on Saturday lunchtime. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Goalscorer in midweek and enjoying some good rhythm in the side of late. Farke won't make wholesale changes so there's every chance the right-back stays in. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Has rarely missed a Leeds game since arriving initially on loan. Could reasonably be expected to start once more against what could be a tough, physical Millwall XI. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk A fine opportunity to bring the returning defender back into the fold from the start and get him up to speed for the Championship run-in. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . LB: Sam Byram Farke has been looking for an excuse to reintroduce Byram from the start, highlighting Leeds' positive record with the experienced defender in the lineup. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales