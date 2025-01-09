Farke has already named two players who won’t play a part in the FA Cup this weekend as Illan Meslier and Joel Piroe are to be rested for differing reasons.
The Leeds manager acknowledged his No. 1 had been ‘poor’ against Hull City as United surrendered a 3-1 lead to eventually draw 3-3 with the struggling Tigers at the MKM Stadium last Saturday.
Piroe, on the other hand, is not going to be risked after battling with some muscular issues during this week’s training schedule.
Here is the XI we expect to start at Elland Road on Saturday evening.
1. GK: Karl Darlow
Farke has already confirmed it will be Meslier's understudy in between the posts on Saturday night. Even if this was always the plan, the 33-year-old has a real chance to stake a claim with a solid display against the League Two outfit. | Nick Potts/PA Wire
2. RB: Jayden Bogle
Leeds have limited options when it comes to full-backs, even with Junior Firpo returning to team training. The ex-Sheffield United man is likely to remain in the starting lineup as a result, with Isaac Schmidt still not preferred by Farke, even for this fixture. Photo: Danny Lawson
3. CB: Joe Rodon
Centre-back stalwart Rodon is Leeds' right-sided central defender, come rain or shine. With Pascal Struijk only recently returning to training, it is most likely that Rodon will remain in the side on account of the rhythm he has built up over the course of the season. | Getty Images
4. CB: Ethan Ampadu
Completing the Welsh international triumvirate between goalkeeper and central defence, expect skipper Ampadu to return to the back four, particularly if Struijk is not risked. | Getty Images
5. LB: Sam Byram
Utility man Byram has been used interchangeably between left-back and right-back this season and having calmed his workload in the New Year, should be able to come back into the side from the start against Harrogate. Photo: Tony Johnson
6. CM: Josuha Guilavogui
Yet to make his full debut for the club, Guilavogui might just get his first start under Daniel Farke in this weekend's tie. Photo: Ian Hodgson
