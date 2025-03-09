Pompey boss John Mousinho has had his say on Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has declared Leeds United the best side in the Championship ahead of Sunday's Fratton Park meeting.

The Whites bring a 17-game unbeaten streak to the south coast, while Pompey lost their previous outing against Luton Town but won the three games before that.

Mousinho is looking for more from his team because they're facing a Leeds squad with so much quality.

"There will need to be a big improvement today against a Leeds side that, I'm sure most would agree, are the best in the Championship," he said.

"They have an array of talented playerrs and if things aren't working for them on the pitch, there is so much quality ready to come off the bench. So we know it's going to be an incredibly tough test and we'll have to be at the top of our game to come away with a positive outcome.

“Our record here at Fratton Park has been impressive, though, and we need to make sure we don't let them settle."

Leeds arrive at Fratton Park knowing a response is needed after wins for both third-placed Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United.

The Blades moved level with Leeds on 76 points thanks to their 1-0 victory over Preston North End at Bramall Lane, while Scott Parker's Clarets ran riot at home to Luton, winning 4-0.

Burnley have won their last three league games in a row, scoring 10 in the process with Parker appearing to be getting his attack going after what has so far been a season of defensive solidity.

Daniel Farke expects a difficult outing against the team sitting in 17th in the Championship table.

“Well done to them, first of all" he said on Thursday. "They dealt with the some setbacks in terms of in terms of some injuries of important players, really, really well.

“For a newly promoted side to be right now, I think eight points clear of the relegation places is a good position to be in. Especially their home form is impressive.

“They've won the last two home games and also against the top, top sides in this league they have delivered some really good performances. So we know it's a dangerous side and a really good side, especially in home games.

“We expect also resilience from them and that they will try to use their excited home crowd and their stadium in order to win further points."

Pompey's proximity to the drop zone will be driving them to try and pick up a surprise win over Leeds as the season starts to turn towards the finishing straight.

Farke said: "They probably know that they need to win perhaps two more games in order to be allowed to stay in this league. And of course, they want to do this as quick as possible, of course in their home games.

“And yes, when you play against the league leaders and against Leeds United, then everyone is even a bit more up up to it. So I expect really a tough game for us, and a very physical game. It's pretty aggressive side."