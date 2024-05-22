Leeds United go to Wembley on Sunday and while a major trophy is not up for grabs, victory in the Championship play-off final and promotion to the Premier League will feel just as sweet. Daniel Farke’s men face Southampton in the decider and know victory will earn them a place in club history.

Leeds are rightly regarded among England’s biggest clubs and have a storied history, from Don Revie’s team of the 1970’s to Howard Wilkinson’s 1992 First Division title winners. The trophy cabinet at Elland Road is not the fullest, but it is by no means lacking in silverware.

