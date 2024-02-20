The Whites have already been shown - or are scheduled to be - 25 times this term, up to and including Leeds' home fixture against Millwall next month. Broadcasting selections have wrought havoc on the fixture schedule, eliciting chants from supporters directed at broadcasters and lengthy press conference responses from manager Daniel Farke, urging decision-makers at Sky Sports and various other television channels to consider the strain placed upon players and fans when scheduling United's fixtures for TV.

This month, Leeds have travelled to Plymouth Argyle twice, Swansea City and Bristol City - all of which were fixtures shown live in the UK. None of those listed were a standard 3pm Saturday afternoon kick-off, leaving supporters short-changed with travel arrangements. The Whites' fans have become accustomed to Friday night matches, Saturday lunchtime kick-offs and midweek jaunts to South Wales and further afield over the years but this season, Leeds are on course to break records, in a broadcasting sense.

Aside from the 2020/21 campaign, in which all but two of United's games were played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, 32 times is the highest number of Leeds matches to be shown live in the UK during a single season. Following next month's meeting with Millwall at Elland Road, Leeds will have eight fixtures remaining as they chase down league leaders Leicester City, meaning they could feasibly hit 33 televised games in 2023/24, especially if they progress further in the FA Cup.

It is plausible that every Leeds game between now and the end of the season is selected for broadcast, such is the nature of the race for automatic promotion which currently separates second place Leeds and third place Southampton by just two points.

Courtesy of data compiled by Twitter user and Leeds fan Ben Gershaw, the following is a breakdown of every time United have been shown live in the United Kingdom since the beginning of the 1990/91 season.

Leeds were shown on Sky Sports just four times during the 2006/07 season as they were relegated from the Championship. 2006/07 - Four matches

Leeds were shown live on Sky Sports five times after coming down from the Premier League in 2004/05. 2004/05 - Five matches

Before the age of bumper TV deals in the Premier League, Leeds were broadcast live six times in 94/95 - five on Sky and one on free-to-air television. 1994/95 - Six matches

The Whites were on the box six times during 1996/97 as the club finished 11th in the Premier League, scoring just 28 times. 1996/97 - Six matches

Leeds were shown more often, but only just, the following year, each game broadcast on Sky Sports. 1997/98 - Seven matches