Most expensive Championship transfers this summer as Leeds United and Burnley's £25m duo dwarf division's biggest spenders

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 7th Aug 2024, 17:59 BST

Leeds United and Burnley are the biggest-spending Championship clubs in this summer’s transfer window.

The Whites and the Clarets have both made at least one, or in Burnley’s case two, big-money signings ahead of the season opener this weekend.

Leeds take on Portsmouth with a largely settled squad, featuring the permanent addition of Joe Rodon as well as loanee Joe Rothwell and ex-Sheffield United full-back Jayden Bogle.

Burnley, meanwhile, have triggered permanent moves for a couple of players following their relegation from the Premier League, which has somewhat affected their ability to spend further in the market.

Here is a breakdown of every incoming Championship transfer costing £2 million or above so far this summer.

The 25-year-old Belgian international winger and former Clarets loanee joined from Genk in a permanent deal.

1. Mike Tresor - KRC Genk to Burnley - £15.5m

The 25-year-old Belgian international winger and former Clarets loanee joined from Genk in a permanent deal. Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales
Another player who joined Burnley on loan last summer and has now signed for the Clarets on a permanent deal. The 22-year-old centre-back made 16 Premier League appearances during the 2023/24 season and should receive more game time in the Championship.

2. Maxime Esteve - Montpellier to Burnley - £10.3m

Another player who joined Burnley on loan last summer and has now signed for the Clarets on a permanent deal. The 22-year-old centre-back made 16 Premier League appearances during the 2023/24 season and should receive more game time in the Championship. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Rodon signed permanently for Leeds this summer and is expected to play a major role in the Whites' bid to win promotion.

3. Joe Rodon - Tottenham to Leeds United - £10m

Rodon signed permanently for Leeds this summer and is expected to play a major role in the Whites' bid to win promotion. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Bogle has swapped South Yorkshire for Elland Road this summer as he looks to bounce back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

4. Jayden Bogle - Sheffield United to Leeds United - £5m

Bogle has swapped South Yorkshire for Elland Road this summer as he looks to bounce back into the Premier League at the first time of asking. | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The ex-Terriers midfielder impressed against Leeds last season and will line up for the Sky Blues this term.

5. Jack Rudoni - Huddersfield Town to Coventry City - £5m

The ex-Terriers midfielder impressed against Leeds last season and will line up for the Sky Blues this term. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Hull have triggered an option to sign left-back Giles on a permanent transfer, after he made 17 Championship appearances for the Tigers during a loan spell in the second half of the 2023/24 season. He may yet return to former loan club Middlesbrough this summer, though.

6. Ryan Giles - Luton Town to Hull City - £4.5m

Hull have triggered an option to sign left-back Giles on a permanent transfer, after he made 17 Championship appearances for the Tigers during a loan spell in the second half of the 2023/24 season. He may yet return to former loan club Middlesbrough this summer, though. | Getty Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipBurnley
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice