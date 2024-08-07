The Whites and the Clarets have both made at least one, or in Burnley’s case two, big-money signings ahead of the season opener this weekend.

Leeds take on Portsmouth with a largely settled squad, featuring the permanent addition of Joe Rodon as well as loanee Joe Rothwell and ex-Sheffield United full-back Jayden Bogle.

Burnley, meanwhile, have triggered permanent moves for a couple of players following their relegation from the Premier League, which has somewhat affected their ability to spend further in the market.

Here is a breakdown of every incoming Championship transfer costing £2 million or above so far this summer.

1 . Mike Tresor - KRC Genk to Burnley - £15.5m The 25-year-old Belgian international winger and former Clarets loanee joined from Genk in a permanent deal.

2 . Maxime Esteve - Montpellier to Burnley - £10.3m Another player who joined Burnley on loan last summer and has now signed for the Clarets on a permanent deal. The 22-year-old centre-back made 16 Premier League appearances during the 2023/24 season and should receive more game time in the Championship.

3 . Joe Rodon - Tottenham to Leeds United - £10m Rodon signed permanently for Leeds this summer and is expected to play a major role in the Whites' bid to win promotion.

4 . Jayden Bogle - Sheffield United to Leeds United - £5m Bogle has swapped South Yorkshire for Elland Road this summer as he looks to bounce back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

5 . Jack Rudoni - Huddersfield Town to Coventry City - £5m The ex-Terriers midfielder impressed against Leeds last season and will line up for the Sky Blues this term.

6 . Ryan Giles - Luton Town to Hull City - £4.5m Hull have triggered an option to sign left-back Giles on a permanent transfer, after he made 17 Championship appearances for the Tigers during a loan spell in the second half of the 2023/24 season. He may yet return to former loan club Middlesbrough this summer, though.