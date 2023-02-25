Firpo arrived from Barcelona in the summer of 2021 and has battled injury issues throughout his time at Elland Road, but recently has reclaimed his place in the starting XI.

The Spanish left-back has revealed he prefers playing at Elland Road compared to Los Cules’ revered Camp Nou because at Barcelona’s matches there are often ‘more tourists than fans’.

“Camp Nou is a really big stadium, there's 90,000 people, it's unbelievable but usually there are more tourists than fans,” he told Sky Sports.

“They go there [to] watch the best players play, they used to go there [to] watch Messi play and just clap him or say 'wow' when he did something but here is totally different. It's 35, 37 close to 40,000 people but it's rocking all the time.

“This is what I love [about Elland Road],” Firpo added.

