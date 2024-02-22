Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Huddersfield Town's new German manager has made a cheeky Leeds United claim armed with 'special' knowledge about the Whites.

Former TSG Hoffenheim boss Andre Breitenreiter has replaced Darren Moore in the Terriers hotseat and a Yorkshire derby against Leeds is quickly on the agenda in the 50-year-old German's first home game next weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at his introductory press conference, ex-Schalke, Hannover and FC Zurich boss Breitenreiter said he knew all about the "special" fixture against the Whites but that every focus must firstly be on his opening match in charge at Watford on Saturday afternoon.

But that answer came after a cheeky dig at Leeds as the new Terriers boss was asked about Huddersfield's reputation in Germany after three years under ex-boss David Wagner who took the Terriers to the Premier League.

Asked about Huddersfield's German connections and if the club had a reputation in Germany, Breitenreiter - who was appointed last week - said: "Yes. I read the newspaper yesterday and they told everyone about Huddersfield and me.

"Because of David Wagner and the promotion, the two years in the Premier League, many, many people they know about Huddersfield, more than about Leeds."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breitenreiter's answer was followed by a beaming smile, after which he was pressed on his first home game being against Leeds and the prospect of facing United's fellow German boss Daniel Farke.