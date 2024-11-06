Millwall head coach Neil Harris has sung the praises of Leeds United and manager Daniel Farke, whilst also calling for greater protection for 6ft 7in centre-back Jake Cooper, after defeating the Whites 1-0 at The Den on Wednesday night.

The Lions boss described his team's fourth consecutive 1-0 home win as a 'classic Den performance', working hard to clinch all three points while simultaneously keeping their opponents out. Rather than commending his own players, the experienced coach chose to open his post-match press conference with a message for the visitors.

"Firstly I want to praise Daniel Farke, he's a top guy and a top coach, he's got a very good team there - best team we've seen this season. I can't see who comes above them in the league from what I've seen so far. I've not seen everybody, but best team we've played for sure. So, it was a special win for us.

"Classic Den performance, backs against the walls, not a lot of the ball, had to rely on being very good at what we do, breaking the play up, structured in and out of possession. Defensive discipline was mega, block shots, deal with crosses, deal with set-plays and then find a way to affect at the other end of the pitch."

Millwall's goal came from a long diagonal pass towards the head of 'colossal' central defender Jake Cooper, nodding down into the path of Japhet Tanganga, who applied the finish on 40 minutes.

Harris believes the imposing centre-back could be even more effective if he was afforded greater protection by officials.

"We feel Jake could be even more instrumental if given a little bit more protection in the opposing penalty area," Harris began. "At times, he's manhandled a lot and when he manhandles someone the foul goes against him. But that six-foot-seven is a big part, the biggest part of his game.

"He's colossal in both boxes," the Lions boss added.

Millwall move up to fifth in the Championship table with their victory while Leeds remain third after Sheffield United's late comeback against Bristol City on Tuesday evening which saw the Blades leapfrog Farke's side into second.