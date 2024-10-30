Leeds United have announced an multi-year extension to their partnership with sportswear manufacturer Adidas.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites will continue to be sponsored by the sportswear giant following the record-breaking commercial success of this season's yellow away kit.

Adidas' brand vice president Christopher Walsh said, via a statement released by Leeds: "We are thrilled to extend our successful partnership with Leeds United. Leeds United is a club with a rich history, and a passionate fan base, and we are proud to be a part of their journey."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have been partnered with the German company since the beginning of 2020/21 with an agreement now reached that the team will continue to wear kits adorning the 'three stripes' brand in future campaigns.

Leeds' chief operating officer Morrie Eisenberg added: “We have built such a strong relationship over the last few seasons, and it is great that we can now continue collaborating with the fantastic team at adidas.

“The brand is one of the most recognisable names in sport, and we have really enjoyed working alongside them on not only kit designs and launches but also limited-edition ranges such as Originals and the recently released Spezials range.”

Leeds' iconic yellow away shirt for the 2024/25 season sold in record numbers earlier this year, generating 15,000 sales in the first 24 hours upon its release.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

INSTANT HIT: Leeds United's new away kit has gone down well with supporters, as shown by Craig Powell, Simona Syaroua, Joshua Vidler and Mark Powell at Elland Road for the friendly against Valencia

Adidas say they are committed to producing 'more iconic kits' for the Leeds fanbase in future, in addition to projects such as the 'SPZL' Spezials Leeds United fashion range which recently became available.

“We look forward to creating more iconic kits and apparel that excites and energises fans both in the UK and around the world," Adidas vice president Walsh added.