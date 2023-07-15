'More ability' - Georginio Rutter on his Leeds United position and encouraging Whites update

Leeds broke their transfer record to sign 21-year-old forward Rutter from Hoffenheim in the January transfer window but the Frenchman was given just one Premier League start along with ten outings from the bench as United went down.

Rutter, though, says he “cleared” his head upon the season’s conclusion and the record signing was handed a start in the no 9 role in his club’s first pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Oslo on Wednesday afternoon.

The French under-21s player has been deployed as both a striker and a winger by Leeds upon the opportunities handed to him so far and Rutter says he is able to play both roles but currently has more “natural ability” as a striker.

FEELING GOOD: Record Whites signing Georginio Rutter, centre, on his Leeds United return in Wednesday's pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Oslo. Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images.

The Whites forward also says he has returned to training in good shape but that he is optimistic of finding further improvement following a tough first game back against the Red Devils who recorded a 2-0 victory. Speaking post match, Rutter was asked if he would play more central this season or from the sides and said that decision now ultimately rested with new boss Daniel Farke.

"He is the coach now,” said Rutter. “I can play winger or striker. I know I have more ability to play as a striker because I have a lot of experience playing as a striker. I can play as a winger but I need to learn more about playing as a winger so I can play in both."