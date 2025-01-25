Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A monster Leeds United boost is expected.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have received big backing ahead of Monday night’s huge Championship clash at Burnley with a massive boost in the club’s promotion bid expected.

Daniel Farke’s Whites have a three-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places and are now heading for a huge clash against their nearest pursuers outside of the top two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley are just three points behind Daniel Farke’s Whites in third place and now have the chance to draw level with Leeds by beating them in Monday evening’s 8pm kick-off at Turf Moor.

The bookmakers, though, have issued huge backing for Farke’s side who they expect to leave Turf Moor with all three points for a massive change in the automatics landscape.

Burnley are unbeaten in 16 games in league and cup and the Clarets have conceded just nine goals from their 28 league fixtures so far this season. Scott Parker’s side have let in just four at Turf Moor.

Leeds, though, are strong favourites with every bookmaker for Monday night’s fixture in being no bigger than 11-8 but as short as 6-5 with some firms. Burnley, meanwhile, can be backed at north of 2-1 for a victory in being 23-10. The same price is on offer about a draw.