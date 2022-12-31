Marsch does not wish to detract from Eddie Howe’s efforts since taking the reins at Newcastle 12 months ago, but stressed in his pre-match press conference before the two sides meet on New Year’s Eve that the wealth of the Magpies’ new owners has aided them in their climb up the Premier League table.

Newcastle have spent lavishly in comparison to previous seasons, since the completion of a takeover led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). The ownership group and the Premier League have come under scrutiny for allowing a sovereign wealth fund to purchase and bankroll a football club, while a spotlight has been shone on Saudi Arabia’s human rights record as a result of their takeover from previous owner Mike Ashley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the differing financial landscape Leeds now find themselves in, compared to their next opponents, Marsch acknowledged that clubs such as the Whites must make every penny go as far as possible, as opposed to the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and nouveau-riche Newcastle.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United reacts during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Fulham FC at Elland Road on October 23, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"Money's always helpful,” Marsch said ahead of this afternoon’s game. “I've seen Eddie's comments as well and you don't want to slight the job he's done because he's done an amazing job.

"But we all know that in this world of football, it's something that's different than American sports. We have salary caps, and everyone has a chance when the season starts. I'm sorry, but the way that European football works, that's just not the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And so how do you build? Well, one is a process and continuing to invest every penny the right way which we are trying to do and another one is a massive influx of money. Take Chelsea 25 years ago, take Newcastle now, take whatever you want, take Man City 15 years ago. I mean, it's a difference maker.”

Marsch stopped short of bemoaning Newcastle’s new-found wealth, perhaps due to his own managerial experience with FC Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, where the club backed by energy drink conglomerate Red Bull operate on an enormous budget compared to their domestic counterparts. Salzburg generate several millions in transfer fees each season, which is reinvested into developing the squad, however their ability to purchase the best young players greatly surpasses their competitors in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During Marsch’s two seasons at Salzburg, the club spent €54 million in the transfer market. Admittedly, they did recoup in excess of €100 million from player sales, but the fact that the rest of Austria’s top flight spent a combined €11 million over that same two-season period puts into perspective the financial advantage Salzburg were working with.

"This is coming up because of Newcastle. I don't want to slight Newcastle at all financially, about this whole thing, because regardless, they've done a great job. Obviously, it can make things easier, but that's not the only job,” Marsch added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Leeds were promoted to the Premier League, the club have spent just £13 million less on incoming transfers than Newcastle. The Whites have invested £257 million in purchasing players, while Newcastle in the same period have spent £270 million, albeit much of that occurring since their Saudi-led takeover.