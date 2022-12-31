'Money's always helpful' - Leeds United boss battles with £250m irony in Newcastle wealth debate
Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch has applauded the turnaround Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has overseen at St James’ Park but claims the Whites are competing in a different financial environment
Marsch does not wish to detract from Eddie Howe’s efforts since taking the reins at Newcastle 12 months ago, but stressed in his pre-match press conference before the two sides meet on New Year’s Eve that the wealth of the Magpies’ new owners has aided them in their climb up the Premier League table.
Newcastle have spent lavishly in comparison to previous seasons, since the completion of a takeover led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). The ownership group and the Premier League have come under scrutiny for allowing a sovereign wealth fund to purchase and bankroll a football club, while a spotlight has been shone on Saudi Arabia’s human rights record as a result of their takeover from previous owner Mike Ashley.
Speaking about the differing financial landscape Leeds now find themselves in, compared to their next opponents, Marsch acknowledged that clubs such as the Whites must make every penny go as far as possible, as opposed to the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and nouveau-riche Newcastle.
"Money's always helpful,” Marsch said ahead of this afternoon’s game. “I've seen Eddie's comments as well and you don't want to slight the job he's done because he's done an amazing job.
"But we all know that in this world of football, it's something that's different than American sports. We have salary caps, and everyone has a chance when the season starts. I'm sorry, but the way that European football works, that's just not the case.
"And so how do you build? Well, one is a process and continuing to invest every penny the right way which we are trying to do and another one is a massive influx of money. Take Chelsea 25 years ago, take Newcastle now, take whatever you want, take Man City 15 years ago. I mean, it's a difference maker.”
Marsch stopped short of bemoaning Newcastle’s new-found wealth, perhaps due to his own managerial experience with FC Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, where the club backed by energy drink conglomerate Red Bull operate on an enormous budget compared to their domestic counterparts. Salzburg generate several millions in transfer fees each season, which is reinvested into developing the squad, however their ability to purchase the best young players greatly surpasses their competitors in the Austrian Bundesliga.
During Marsch’s two seasons at Salzburg, the club spent €54 million in the transfer market. Admittedly, they did recoup in excess of €100 million from player sales, but the fact that the rest of Austria’s top flight spent a combined €11 million over that same two-season period puts into perspective the financial advantage Salzburg were working with.
"This is coming up because of Newcastle. I don't want to slight Newcastle at all financially, about this whole thing, because regardless, they've done a great job. Obviously, it can make things easier, but that's not the only job,” Marsch added.
Since Leeds were promoted to the Premier League, the club have spent just £13 million less on incoming transfers than Newcastle. The Whites have invested £257 million in purchasing players, while Newcastle in the same period have spent £270 million, albeit much of that occurring since their Saudi-led takeover.
Marsch’s comments are valid, however any suggestion that Leeds are Premier League paupers is not entirely accurate. The club are on the cusp of a buyout from 49ers Enterprises whose NFL franchise based out of San Francisco were most recently valued at 5.2 billion U.S. dollars, according to Statista. Granted, the 49ers’ pygmy billions are dwarfed by PIF, but Marsch’s comments simply reflect that now, unlike his time in Austria, the shoe is firmly on the other foot.