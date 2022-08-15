Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United still have just over two weeks remaining to complete more business in the summer transfer window with the new Premier League season now in full swing.

Jesse Marsch’s side kept up an unbeaten start to the campaign with a 2-2 draw at Southampton on Saturday to make it four points from a possible six so far.

The Whites had taken a 2-0 lead at St Mary’s with Rodrigo netting a brace in the opening 15 minutes of the second half but Joe Aribo and Kyle Walker-Peters scored to level the scores and rescue a point for the home side.

After the match, Marsch said: “Obviously we’re disappointed.

“It’s a terrible feeling to play so well and then have the game switch and then walk away with what feels less than one point.

“But that’s also I think, progress for us to be so disappointed with only a point and we also have to see through the trees a little bit and understand that the performance was quite good from an individual perspective and from the collective so we’re looking clear in every phase of the game for me and then on set pieces I think we’re very stable and also finding ways to be dangerous.

“For me, it’s always in my mind how to be glass half full, even in a moment like this.

“But the group is making progress. There’s no question and it’s great to see so many individuals playing at a high level.”

Away from the action on the pitch, United have been active in the transfer window the past few months and are still looking to get more business done.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

Bournemouth are set to ‘hijack’ a move for Ghanaian central defender Abdul Mumin with French Ligue 1 side SCO Angers atempting to sign the player from Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal (L’equipe)

Everton will ramp up their search for a new centre-forward this week with Southampton’s Scotland international strike Che Adams top of their wanted list (The Telegraph)

EFL Championship side Blackburn Rovers look set to win the race for Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg (The Sun)

West Ham have ‘taken concrete steps’ to make contact with Italian Serie A side Spezia regarding their 22-year old Polish defender Jakub Kiwior and are preparing an initial €10 offer (Calciometro)

Chelsea had further talks regarding a move for Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over the weekend (Daily Mail)

Nottingham Forest are close to making four more signings, one of which is Lyon midfielder and long-time Arsenal target Houssem Aouar (Metro)

Manchester United are among a number of clubs weighing up a move for Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo this summer (Mirror)

Chelsea want Anthony Gordon and are already considering a second bid after Everton rejected their first offer for the Newcastle United target (HITC)