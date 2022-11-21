Adams started the game for USMNT, with Aaronson coming on as a second half substitute, while James – on loan at Fulham for the season – began the game but was withdrawn by Rob Page at the interval.

America were dominant in the first half, Adams helping to control the midfield as the Welsh struggled to make the ball stick in the opposition half.

The opening goal, scored by Tim Weah after good work by Christian Pulisic, gave the Americans a deserved lead to take into half-time.

But the interval replacement of Leeds' Daniel James with Kieffer Moore gave Rob Page's side an outlet up front and was partly responsible for a change in the pattern of the game. Wales were more aggressive, enjoyed more of the ball and more promising forays into American territory.

The turnaround in momentum led to a number of chances for an equaliser and with USMNT experiencing their own struggles in possession midway through the second half, forcing Adams into a heavy defensive workload, Gregg Berhalter turned to Whites attacker Brenden Aaronson from the bench.

His introduction preceded a brief better period for USMNT and the diminutive Leeds man even got involved in and around the area with a pair of aerial half chances.

But Wales kept coming and a rash challenge on Gareth Bale by Tim Ream in the US penalty area gave referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim an easy decision to make. Bale picked himself up to drive home the equaliser from the spot, with eight minutes left on the clock.

HONOURS EVEN - Leeds United man Tyler Adams with his fellow captain, Gareth Bale of Wales after a 1-1 draw in the World Cup in Qatar. Brenden Aaronson and Daniel James also featured in the game. Pic: Getty

Wales' second half substitute Brennan Johnson raced away on a late counter attack to force Matt Turner into an important save and despite more than 10 minutes of injury time a winner could not be found.