Mixed fortunes for Leeds United trio in USMNT clash with Wales in England's World Cup group
Leeds United trio Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Daniel James all made their World Cup debuts in the US Men’s National Team’s draw with Wales in Qatar.
Adams started the game for USMNT, with Aaronson coming on as a second half substitute, while James – on loan at Fulham for the season – began the game but was withdrawn by Rob Page at the interval.
America were dominant in the first half, Adams helping to control the midfield as the Welsh struggled to make the ball stick in the opposition half.
The opening goal, scored by Tim Weah after good work by Christian Pulisic, gave the Americans a deserved lead to take into half-time.
But the interval replacement of Leeds' Daniel James with Kieffer Moore gave Rob Page's side an outlet up front and was partly responsible for a change in the pattern of the game. Wales were more aggressive, enjoyed more of the ball and more promising forays into American territory.
The turnaround in momentum led to a number of chances for an equaliser and with USMNT experiencing their own struggles in possession midway through the second half, forcing Adams into a heavy defensive workload, Gregg Berhalter turned to Whites attacker Brenden Aaronson from the bench.
His introduction preceded a brief better period for USMNT and the diminutive Leeds man even got involved in and around the area with a pair of aerial half chances.
But Wales kept coming and a rash challenge on Gareth Bale by Tim Ream in the US penalty area gave referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim an easy decision to make. Bale picked himself up to drive home the equaliser from the spot, with eight minutes left on the clock.
Wales' second half substitute Brennan Johnson raced away on a late counter attack to force Matt Turner into an important save and despite more than 10 minutes of injury time a winner could not be found.
Adams can be content with his performance having lasted the distance and retained an influence throughout, covering a huge distance to break up Wales possession, but James will hope for better if he gets further involvement in the tournament after a struggle to give Wales a foothold in the game. Aaronson’s impact was not as significant as the 22-year-old is capable of but he could get another chance to impress on Friday night when USMNT take on group leaders England. Wales face Iran in Friday morning’s fixture.