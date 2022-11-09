Mixed fortunes for Leeds United duo as Rob Page names Wales World Cup squad

James, who is on loan at Fulham, has been included in the 26-man squad but there is no place for Roberts who is on loan at Championship side Queens Park Rangers. Roberts has amassed 20 caps for his country but his progress at Loftus Road has been disrupted by injuries and the forward has not made the last three match day squads. Roberts made his 13th appearance for QPR in the last month’s Championship clash at Birmingham City in which he suffered a recurrence of a calf injury which forced him off after 27 minutes. Roberts was then ruled out of his side’s final four games before the break for the World Cup but Rs boss Mick Beale was confident that the 23-year-old would still be boarding the plane to Qatar.