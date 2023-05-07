Former Whites player, under-23s boss and then assistant first team coach Mark Jackson left Leeds to become the new head coach of MK Dons two days before Christmas, at which point the side were third-bottom in League One and only three points off the foot of the division.

Jackson took over with the Dons three points adrift of safety but the Buckinghamshire side lined up on the final day of the season outside of the drop zone and sitting fifth bottom despite blowing a 3-0 lead for a 4-4 draw at home to Barnsley in their penultimate game of the camapaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But fourth-bottom Morecambe only began the final day behind MK Dons on goal difference whilst third-bottom Cambridge United only trailed Jackson’s side by a point meaning any two of the three were in huge danger on the final day.

HEARTACHE: For former Leeds United coach Mark Jackson. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Morecambe fell to a 3-2 defeat at Exeter City but Cambridge piled the pressure on Jackson’s side by recording a 2-0 victory at home to already-relegated bottom side Forest Green Rovers. That meant MK Dons needed a victory at Burton Albion to survive and Jackson’s side were held to a goalless draw despite a barrage of pressure and chances.