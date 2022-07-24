Millwall's prediction about Leeds United's Jamie Shackleton and plan for Charlie Cresswell

Leeds duo Cresswell and Shackleton have both joined Championship side Milwall on a season-long loan and the duo both featured in Saturday's final pre-season friendly at home to Ipswich Town.

Twenty-three-year-old Shackleton started the contest in midfield before being replaced just after the hour mark, by which point 19-year-old centre-back Cresswell had been introduced from the bench to play the second half as part of a back three.

Milllwall will begin the new Championship season with next Saturday afternoon's hosting of Stoke City, ahead of which assistant boss Barret has hailed what the Whites duo will bring to his side.

Assessing what was Shackleton's first start, Barrett said as quoted by London News Online: “He showed glimpses of what he is capable of.

"He’s a very good player, he's got lots of energy and can handle a football.

"I’m expecting him to be a really important player for us this year.

"He's got a good pedigree and just gives us something a little bit different.

“It was nice for him to get the minutes under his belt – first start for the football club.

“It puts him in a good place to be in contention for next Saturday.”

Shackleton only joined Millwall on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the arrival of Cresswell.

England under-21s international Cresswell is facing competition from the likes of Murray Wallace, Shaun Hutchinson and Jake Cooper for a place in the side, something which Barrett believes will stand both player and club in excellent stead.

“We’ve got real competition for places across the squad which is healthy,” said Barrett.

“It’s where we wanted to be.

“Charlie has come into the building – young, highly-rated centre-half and technically a very, very good footballer.

"He’s got all the enthusiasm of youth and he’s an aggressive player, but one who is still learning his trade.