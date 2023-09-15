Millwall vs Leeds United press conference live: Daniel Farke offers fitness update as strong squad expected
Leeds will arrive at Millwall bright and early on Sunday morning, primed for a lunchtime kick-off in the capital. The fixture will pit Farke against opposite number Gary Rowett for the sixth time, the German still in search of his first victory over the wily Lions coach.
In his employ, Farke counts on ex-Millwall loanees Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton, although the latter is more likely to start than the former.
Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville remained at Thorp Arch over the international break despite the opportunity to join up with their respective youth international teams and should be fighting fit for Sunday’s encounter at The Den.
Mateo Joseph is back in the fold, whilst Ilia Gruev and Jaidon Anthony have been registered following their arrivals late in the summer transfer window.
Farke on Poveda’s off-field issues
I respect my players as being human beings and also mature and they have a private life. Obviously I always prefer when in their private life everything's okay, but like all human beings is also professional. We all have sometimes our times when it's also a bit tough for us due to private reasons or whatever. And then we still have to keep going in our job. So again, it's also like I asked him to be professional and to concentrate on the hard work.
It always helps to concentrate on your work especially have to concentrate on football to be together there with your teammates and do what you love to because we all love to play and work in football and for that it won't affect us. it won't affect us too much.
If I sense this anyhow on the training pitch or something like this, yes, I would react but I have not sensed anything at all and all my players who are there are available.
Farke on Sunday’s atmosphere
The Den is an unbelievably tough place to go. It could also be oppressive for young players, especially in such a tough place. We’ve spoke about this. We can prepare them in a theoretical way but to bring it on the pitch when it really counts, is one of our tasks.
Farke on selection headaches
To be honest, I prefer the situation much more instead of having situations where I have a headache how to fill the bench and you're in a situation where we had three goalkeepers with us and we were still not able to fill the bench.
Farke on instilling confidence in his attackers
There's always just one solution: hard work, because it's not so much about psychological games or something like this. It's more like ‘come on, work hard, bring yourself into a really good fitness level, concentrate on the performances.
Farke on Spence
A question mark behind Djed Spence, first of all he missed some sessions in some days due to private reasons and then yesterday in training he got a knock in his lateral [knee] ligament and we need to wait for for some further assessments. Today, it was not possible to train so I would label it as definitely major doubt also for the weekend.
Farke on Firpo
Junior Firpo is out. He trained with us last week but it's quite normal after being out for such a long time, sometimes it's a reaction of the body and yes, some problems with his hip so last days was not possible, for him to train so he will definitely miss the game at Millwall
Injuries boost
Liam Cooper back in full team training since yesterday. Sam Byram and Daniel James back the whole week.
Farke on injuries
All in all much improved on long term list is just Stuart Dallas, but he's also improving. Patrick Bamford is still out. He will also miss the three games within six days, but we're quite hopeful that he will also return back to the to the team training quite soon hopefully even in the end of next week, or perhaps the week after, so it's also much improved.
Farke on the international break at Thorp Arch
Much needed and also beneficial. So, the eight weeks before was packed with work and lots of stuff was ongoing and it was also important to yes recover for a few days and it was, was definitely necessary.
