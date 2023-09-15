I respect my players as being human beings and also mature and they have a private life. Obviously I always prefer when in their private life everything's okay, but like all human beings is also professional. We all have sometimes our times when it's also a bit tough for us due to private reasons or whatever. And then we still have to keep going in our job. So again, it's also like I asked him to be professional and to concentrate on the hard work.

It always helps to concentrate on your work especially have to concentrate on football to be together there with your teammates and do what you love to because we all love to play and work in football and for that it won't affect us. it won't affect us too much.

If I sense this anyhow on the training pitch or something like this, yes, I would react but I have not sensed anything at all and all my players who are there are available.