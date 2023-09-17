Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Live

Millwall vs Leeds United live: Piroe finds the net in first half, goal and score updates from The Den

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke takes his side to The Den, the home of Millwall FC, this afternoon. Kick-off is at 12pm.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 17th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 13:10 BST
The Whites return to Championship action at midday in what could prove to be one of their sterner tests of the campaign so far. Up to this point, Leeds have won one, drawn three and lost one in the league, whilst also being eliminated from the Carabao Cup on penalties by Salford City.

Farke has had the vast majority of his first-team squad available to him during the international break, including new signing and Luis Sinisterra replacement Jaidon Anthony who joined from AFC Bournemouth on a season-long loan deal.

The Cherries wideman and Bulgarian international midfielder Ilia Gruev, who has now received international clearance, are both expected to be included on the bench today.

The Whites visit The Den this afternoon. (Pic: Getty Images)The Whites visit The Den this afternoon. (Pic: Getty Images)
The Whites visit The Den this afternoon. (Pic: Getty Images)

Of those who were on international duty with their respective nations the past two weeks, Farke confirmed on Friday that none had returned with injuries that could keep them out of this afternoon’s fixture, however new man Djed Spence is a ‘major doubt’ after a knock to his knee in training.

In addition, a throng of first-team players, including skipper Liam Cooper, are in line to make a return to the matchday squad after a short period on the sidelines.

Follow all the build-up, team news, live match updates and more right here. Kick-off is at 12pm.

Millwall vs Leeds United LIVE

13:55 BST

Whack

90+3’ Emakhu clatters Ampadu inside Leeds’ penalty area as the latter intercepts his shot. He’s on his feet now.

13:52 BST

Stoppages

90’ Five added on.

13:51 BST

Leeds subs

89’ Gelhardt on for Rutter; Gruev on for Gray. Both receive standing ovations, Leeds fans sing ‘Georginioooo’. Probably Man of the Match, for me.

13:49 BST

Nearly for the debutant

86’ Jaidon Anthony almost in on the act on his debut. Weaves into the box, shot blocked and out for a corner.

13:45 BST

Subs on both sides

83’ Piroe off for Kamara. Mitchell replaced by Savile for the hosts.

13:44 BST

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLLLLLL RUTTER 3-0

81’ Game, set and match. From a Millwall corner, Leeds counter. Ayling wins it on the edge of his box, sprays forward to James whose low cross finds Rutter in the middle. He takes his time and picks his spot high into the net. Big, big celebration, that one.

13:40 BST

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLL 2-0 PIROE

78’ Dan James bursts into space in the right-hand half-space, feeds Rutter to his right, gets it back from the Frenchman and then scuffs his shot into Piroe’s path. Poacher’s effort from a couple of yards, but they all count.

13:36 BST

Would’ve been harsh

74’ Leeds penalty shout. Ayling’s cross hits an arm on the way into the box. Looked more ball-to-hand than hand-to-ball to me.

13:34 BST

Millwall sub

73’ Longman replaced by Emakhu

13:31 BST

Double Leeds sub

69’ Dan James and Jaidon Anthony coming on. Summerville and Gnonto off. Straight swap.

