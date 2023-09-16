Millwall vs Leeds United injury news as four ruled out and four doubts for Championship clash
All the latest injury news surrounding Leeds United and Millwall ahead of Sunday’s Championship clash.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds United are back in action on Sunday when they take on Millwall away from home.
The Whites will be looking for only their second win of the season in the capital after a less than ideal start to the new season. Though, there is renewed confidence after some late signings during the summer transfer window, even if Daniel Farke is still dealing with a number of injuries in his squad.
Millwall are not much different, though, and with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both sides ahead of Sunday’s Championship clash at The Den.