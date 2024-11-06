Millwall 1-0 Leeds United highlights: Whites frustrated at The Den as eight-game unbeaten run comes to end
Leeds’ south London hosts this evening have won each of their last three games by one-nil scorelines, including their most recent outing at home versus promotion hopefuls Burnley.
Millwall will be no pushovers for Daniel Farke’s side, although the Leeds boss insists United are ‘not scared’ by the prospect of facing an aggressive, in-form, ‘in-your-face’ team on their own patch.
Leeds are unbeaten in eight successive matches and restricted last weekend’s opponents Plymouth Argyle to zero shots on Illan Meslier’s goal, en route to a 3-0 victory at Elland Road.
Patrick Bamford missed out through illness last Saturday, while Joe Gelhardt was absent with a hip problem; both are the subject of late fitness tests to determine whether they can be involved tonight.
Dan James is expected to retain his place in the starting lineup despite recent injury issues, and Jayden Bogle returns from a one-match suspension for the accrual of five yellow cards. Millwall’s dead-ball specialist Joe Bryan, meanwhile, is suspended for this one.
Kick-off is at 7:45pm.
Millwall vs Leeds United LIVE
Harris praises Farke
Millwall head coach Neil Harris: "Best team we've played for sure, so it's a special win for us. Backs against the wall, not a lot of the ball. Breaking up the play. Defensive discipline was mega."
Farke on subs and the subsequent plan
"More 4-1-4-1. Two more midfielders responsible to build up our game. We wanted bodies closer to the box, to use our offensive players to score goals. It was a bit of a transition game. Wasn't sure if [Rothwell] could handle last 20 mins."
Farke continued
DF: "I'm not annoyed with the performance. I think we were excellent in the first half, creating more chances than the last four away teams [at The Den] combined. Cutting edge was missing." #lufc
Farke's verdict
Daniel Farke: "Congratulations to Millwall for excellent defending and efficiency. They were more effective at using their chances than us. We have to accept it."
Post-match analysis
Seventh team in-a-row at The Den that Millwall have limited to less than 1.00 xG. What they lack on the ball, they make up for elsewhere. Fourth successive 1-0 win at home for them.
FT: Millwall 1-0 Leeds United
#LUFC's eight-game unbeaten run ends. Three points taken from last 12 available on the road, failing to score in each of the last two. Nil-nil probably fair on the night but credit to hosts for executing their gameplan.
Late sub
90+2’ Hutchinson on; Wintle off
Into stoppages
90' Four added minutes as James hits the target from range but Jensen is equal to it and holds for as long as possible.
88' Solomon gets away from his man on halfway and threads Bamford through. Before he has chance to get on the ball, the referee blows his whistle, deeming the Leeds striker to have fouled Tanganga.
So nearly game over
86' POST! Cooper wins a header from a Millwall free-kick and almost finds Tanganga at the back post where Joseph heads against the frame of the goal to deny the Lions centre-back a second. Firpo booked for a full-blooded tackle as Millwall come again.
The 1-0 specialists
84' James crosses to the back post but it's an easy take for Jensen. Millwall dropping in, really compact, asking the question of Leeds. Visitors playing with four on the front-line at all times now, Piroe and Aaronson the central midfielders.
Leeds subs
81' Bogle and Gnonto off; Bamford and Joseph on.
More changes imminent
80' Bamford and Joseph getting ready to come on as Solomon's corner fails to beat the first man.
Millwall change
78’ Azeez on; Esse off.
Final quarter of an hour
74’ Not sure that aerial crosses are the way Leeds will get back into this. Happy to be proven wrong but Gnonto has just tried one and it was desperately poor.
Not the time, or the place
73' Bogle belts a shot into the stand behind the Millwall goal. Poor decision.
72' Rothwell off for Solomon. Last act from him was to try and trip Coburn at a Millwall breakaway. Fortunately Lions striker ran out of gas and couldn't find a teammate as Leeds caught up with him.
Corner ball
71' Dan James bends a shot for the far corner. Deflected wide for a corner. Wouldn't have troubled Jensen if it were on target. Solomon about to come on for #LUFC.