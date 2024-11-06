Leeds United visit The Den, the home of Millwall FC, this evening as the Whites look to go nine matches unbeaten in the Championship.

Leeds’ south London hosts this evening have won each of their last three games by one-nil scorelines, including their most recent outing at home versus promotion hopefuls Burnley.

Millwall will be no pushovers for Daniel Farke’s side, although the Leeds boss insists United are ‘not scared’ by the prospect of facing an aggressive, in-form, ‘in-your-face’ team on their own patch.

Leeds are unbeaten in eight successive matches and restricted last weekend’s opponents Plymouth Argyle to zero shots on Illan Meslier’s goal, en route to a 3-0 victory at Elland Road.

Patrick Bamford missed out through illness last Saturday, while Joe Gelhardt was absent with a hip problem; both are the subject of late fitness tests to determine whether they can be involved tonight.

Dan James is expected to retain his place in the starting lineup despite recent injury issues, and Jayden Bogle returns from a one-match suspension for the accrual of five yellow cards. Millwall’s dead-ball specialist Joe Bryan, meanwhile, is suspended for this one.

Follow all the action from The Den right here throughout the evening, including build-up, live match updates, team news, reaction and more.