Millwall fans flood the streets of Leeds ahead of Leeds United vs Millwall game

The footage shows crowds of Millwall supporters in Leeds city centre as they make their way to Elland Road.

Footage shows streets come to a standstill as hundreds of fans chant and sing.

Millwall fans flood the streets of Leeds.

Half a dozen police vans and tens of officers can be seen escorting the fans along the road.

Milwall vs Leeds is classed as a high risk match and West Yorkshire Police has increased police presence in the city and the stadium to reflect that.

Improvements in fan behaviour have meant that several of Leeds United's home fixtures this season have gone ahead without a police presence and have been stewarded by the club.

Restrictions including ticket exchange systems and early kick offs have been reduced due to lack of trouble at games.

West Yorkshire Police have released a statement thanking supporters for their conduct despite the highest attendance enjoyed by the club in over a decade.

Superintendent Chris Bowen, who heads operational policing for Leeds District, said: “We recognise that times have changed significantly for the better in terms of the behaviour of fans.

We have had a number of police-free matches at Elland Road and introduced the ‘Police Liaison Approach’ this season, which in turn frees up officers to be deployed across Leeds protecting our communities.

“We have been able to move away from the restrictions we previously had to put in place around some games, such as early kick-offs and ticket exchange systems, which prove unpopular with fans."

Follow all the match action with our live blog