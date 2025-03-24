A Millwall supporter has been handed a three-year Football Banning Order for tragedy chanting and gestures made towards Leeds United fans at last month’s fixture between the two clubs.

Frankie Harris, 19, of East Hill, South Dareth, Kent, was observed by West Yorkshire Police (WYP) making gestures believed to be in relation to the deaths of Leeds fans Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight in Istanbul 25 years ago.

A WYP statement confirmed Harris had been given a three-year banning order for behaviour at the fixture which took place on Saturday, February 8.

According to West Yorkshire Police, Harris also admitted a separate charge of criminal damage for ‘smearing excrement’ upon the walls of a cell at Elland Road police station following his detention earlier that day.

Police stationed outside Elland Road on matchday | Getty Images

“These kind of chants, comments or gestures directed at rival fans can be both highly offensive and distressing to hear,” Superintendent Gareth Crossley said.

“We will be continuing to work closely with Leeds United and visiting clubs to investigate any offences and respond appropriately.”

Leeds supporters will come together this weekend to remember Chris and Kev at the Whites’ home game versus Swansea City. A minute’s applause will be held before kick-off, while wreaths will be laid by the team captains and chairman Paraag Marathe, the latter at the commemorative plaque outside the East Stand.

United players and staff will also visit the plaque to pay their respects before travelling to Luton Town on Friday, April 4 - one day before the 25th anniversary of the two fans’ passing.

Supporters are invited to contribute to The Candlelighters Trust - a charity nominated by Chris and Kev’s families - in honour of the pair.