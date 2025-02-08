Millwall head coach Alex Neil says he's not one to try and get players sent off in response to suggestions Leeds United's Josuha Guilavogui could have seen red for a first-half tackle on Caspar De Norre.

The Lions boss had not seen Guilavogui's challenge by the time he sat down with reporters during his post-match press conference but did not call for retrospective action or condemn the tackle which left De Norre requiring treatment at Elland Road.

Guilavogui's overzealous challenge saw the Frenchman make contact high on De Norre's ankle and was promptly shown a yellow card by referee Gavin Ward. However, it was put to Neil post-match that the veteran Leeds man could have instead been sent off.

"I haven't seen it back, I'm not really in the habit of wanting to get players sent off," he said, following his side's 2-0 victory. "Football's still a contact sport for me, provided it doesn't go over the limits of what you deem an acceptable challenge. I still like to see players sort of fight it out and getting on with each other."

On the game itself, Neil was pleased with the result and his team's performance, commending their resolute approach during the final stages as Leeds pushed for a way back into the tie.

"I thought we played really well. To come to Leeds at the moment is the hardest ground in the Championship to come and get a result. The only team to win here is Burnley.

"I was reading some stats in terms of, I think they're like the highest scorers or certainly one of the highest scorers in Europe, so we knew how tough a game it was going to be," Neil added.

The Lions gaffer felt referee Ward performed adequately but was less than pleased with the award of a second-half Leeds penalty, which was ultimately saved onto the woodwork by goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

Willy Gnonto went down under a Millwall challenge inside the penalty area which Neil deemed 'soft'.

"I don't think it was a penalty, I thought it was very, very soft. At that stage we needed Liam to stand up and make a great save for us, which he did."

Millwall are ball number two in the Fifth Round draw which takes place on Monday evening. United turn their attentions back to the Championship, which they currently lead, with a trip to Watford next Tuesday.