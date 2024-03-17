Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Millwall boss Neil Harris said Leeds United were worthy winners over his side and tipped them for promotion but he was disappointed with the manner of their goals.

Harris returned to The Den in February and had led them to three wins and a draw prior to the Elland Road visit, but goals from Willy Gnonto and Daniel James consigned them to a first defeat of his second Lions managerial tenure. It was the way in which the goals were scored that he took exception to, even if he had no argument with the result.

"Firstly I thought Leeds deserved to win the game, no debating that for me," he said. "I thought some elements were very good, the application and character was excellent, everything you'd expect from a Millwall team at Elland Road in the position we're in. The only disappointing thing was the timing of the goals. We'd quietened the crowd, rode the storm and we were controlling proceedings when Leeds had the ball. Millwall teams don't concede from their own goal kicks. We've gone slightly longer on the restart, as Leeds did at times, and we've let a goal in. We didn't win the first, second or third ball, which Millwall teams don't do. We were the better team for 10 minutes [in the second half] and then give another poor goal away from a restart, that's the only disappointment today."

Harris, who praised his goalkeeper Matija Sarkic for his saves during the contest, all-but admitted that Leeds have too much in terms of quality and predicted they will not be in the Championship when next season rolls around. He said: "Leeds deserved the result in the end but that's irrelevant at times, you have to stay in games, be hard to beat. Look at their line-up and bench. Truly envious of that. Ultimately a football club that should be in the Premier League, with the resources to do it and I think they will do it this year."