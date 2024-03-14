Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harris has recently been re-appointed at The Den, after spells with Gillingham and Cambridge United this season, and has presided over three wins from his first four matches in his second stint as Lions boss.

A popular figure in South-East London, Harris faced Leeds eight times as a player, ending up on the winning side five times. The ex-forward memorably came off the bench to score the winner in Millwall's League One play-off semi-final first leg against Leeds in 2009, whilst netting against United on three further occasions in the third tier.

As a coach, Harris has also presided over a 50 per cent win ratio against Leeds, winning three and losing just one of his six encounters, most recently as Cardiff City boss during United's promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign. The 46-year-old is well aware of his favourable record over the Whites and hopes to extend that run this Sunday.

Speaking to NewsAtDen, as quoted by Southwark News, Harris said: "When West Ham and Palace and Charlton aren’t in the league, then yeah Leeds is the next one [that I look forward to]."

“I’m fortunate to have played in, scored and managed in quite a lot of these games and have a tremendous record against Leeds. I enjoy it and want my players to enjoy it."

Millwall have conceded just twice in four Championship matches since Harris' return to the dugout at The Den, a post he previously held between 2015 and 2019. Additionally, the 46-year-old was complimentary of Elland Road's atmosphere, describing it as a 'football theatre' he loves to do battle at.

“Elland Road is a brilliant football theatre. It’s one of the few places that rivals The Den for atmosphere in my opinion across the English pyramid system.

"There’s great football theatres at Anfield and St James’ Park but outside those grounds that hold 50,000, The Den is an awesome place that people fear and you have Elland Road, which brings out the best in people. It’s always brought out the best in me.