Millwall are battling injuries ahead of their upcoming clash with Leeds United later this month.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has been speaking about fresh injury concerns ahead of his side’s clash with Leeds United later this month.

Leeds will already have an eye on that mouth-watering clash with the London club after being forced to settle for a draw with Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend. The Whites have now won just one of their first five games, drawing three and losing the other, though it was always going to take time with the big turnover of players at Elland Road this summer.

The Whites’ next opponents, Millwall, have just one point more at this point, winning two, drawing one and losing twice.

The Lions drew with Birmingham City in their last game before the break, but the point came at a cost, with Rowett’s side suffering injury blows during the St Andrew’s clash. Full-back Joe Bryan was among those to pick up an injury before the game, with Rowett saying afterwards, as reported by the Southwark News : “He felt his groin on Tuesday, so he’s probably going to be touch and go till the back end of the international break.”

Shaun Hutchinson is another who has picked up an injury, with Rowett adding: “I think he just felt his calf which is disappointing because I think you could see the solidity with him in there.”

Fortunately for Millwall, they do now have two weeks to recover thanks to the international break, but by Rowett’s admission, it may be tough for Bryan, and Hutchinson will also be a big concern given calf injuries usually require significant rest to avoid further setbacks.

