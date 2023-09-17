Millwall 0 Leeds United 3: Two debuts and new boy brace as Whites move into top half

Leeds United moved into the Championship's top half as a Joel Piroe brace and Georginio Rutter strike sealed an impressive 3-0 victory at Sunday's hosts Millwall and a second Whites win of the new campaign.

Millwall made a strong start yet Leeds weathered the early storm including a handball penalty appeal and went ahead in the 15th minute after a rapid counter was clinically finished by Piroe. The counter arrived a few seconds after fine defending by Luke Ayling who rescued the Whites as Millwall swarmed in on goal following a lapse pass from Whites keeper Illan Meslier.

Leeds then stormed through the middle of the park and Rutter slipped the final pass through to Piroe to apply a lovely calm finish into the bottom right corner of the net. Daniel Farke's side then went close to doubling their advantage as Crysencio Summerville's brilliant attempt at a lobbed finish from a tight angle narrowly failed to drop inside the left hand post.

Millwall looked to respond and Meslier's save kept out a fierce drive from Ryan Longman as part of a first half which ended with the Whites 1-0 to the good.

MAKE MINE A DOUBLE: Joel Piroe celebrates his and Leeds United's second at Millwall. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

No changes were made during the interval, after which Millwall went close within two minutes of the restart via Tom Bradshaw who was played in by Casper de Norre but saw his fierce strike beaten away by Meslier. A triple change made by Lions boss Gary Rowett in the 64th minute was followed by the introduction of both Jaidon Anthony and Dan James from the Whites bench, Anthony on for his Leeds debut as Summerville and Gnonto made way.

Thirteen minutes later, James provided the assist for Piroe to double his tally and United's advantage, James stumbling as he looked to convert a Rutter cross but the ball finding Piroe who could not miss from close range.

Millwall were broken and the Whites then added a third goal just four minutes later through Rutter who smashed the ball from the middle of the box after being picked out by a James cross on the counter. Piroe was then brought off with seven minutes left as fellow summer signing Glen Kamara was introduced and Leeds went close to adding a fourth a few minutes later through Anthony who worked an opening in the area but was unable to finish.

Another summer signing in Ilia Gruev was then brought on for his Whites debut with one minute left in replacing the excellent Gray as Joe Gelhardt also came on for Rutter. The Whites were cruising to victory and one final piece of excellent defensive work from standout player Ethan Ampadu helped keep Millwall out completely as Farke’s Whites moved into tenth place.

Millwall: Bialkowski, Norton-Cuffy, Leonard, Cooper, Wallace, Longman (Emakhu 73), Mitchell, De Norre (Flemming 64), Campbell (Esse 64), Bradshaw, Nisbet (Watmore 64). Subs not used: Trueman, McNamara, Saville, Adom-Malaki, Harding.

Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Gray (Gruev 89); Summerville (James 69), Gnonto (Anthony 69), Piroe (Kamara 83), Rutter (Gelhardt 89). Subs not used: Darlow, Cresswell, Shackleton, Poveda.Referee: Chris Kavanagh.