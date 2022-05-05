Mikel Arteta outlines Leeds United 'must' for Arsenal in Emirates showdown

Sunday's 2-1 victory at West Ham United has kept Arsenal in the division's fourth and final Champions League spot, two points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who visit title-chasing Liverpool on Saturday evening.

The Gunners are now also only three points behind a sliding Chelsea side who are at home to Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

Arteta, though, says the pressure will remain on his side in their bid for a top-four finish, meaning victory against relegation-battling Leeds in Sunday's 2pm kick-off at the Emirates is a must.

DEMAND: From Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, centre, ahead of Sunday's clash against Leeds United at the Emirates. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Pressed on whether his side could catch the Blues, Arteta told arsenal.com: "Well, mathematically everything is open so, we’re going to have to go to Leeds and win again because everybody is going to put pressure because everybody wants to play in the position that we are right now.