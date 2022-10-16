Mikel Arteta issues Leeds United warning to Arsenal and assesses turnaround impact on Gunners
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has issued a warning to his Arsenal side over what will be needed in this afternoon's clash against Leeds United at Elland Road.
Arsenal sit top of the Premier League table and landed their 11th win from their last 12 games in all competitions through Thursday's 1-0 triumph at Europa League hosts Bodo/Glimt. The Gunners will now take on a Leeds side that have taken just two points from their last possible 15 but Arteta says his side will have to reach their top levels to leave Elland Road with all three points.
"The trick is how are we going to prepare for Leeds, mentally and physically," said Arteta as quoted by www.arsenalfc.com. "It’s going to be a battle - we know the way they play and how intense it is going to be and the crowd that they have, so it’s going to be a challenge. We have to be at our best again to win there."
Areta has also made an admission about the demands of playing every Thursday and Sunday but the Gunners boss is refusing to moan about the schedule. In any case, says Arteta, the demands will only increase further after the World Cup.
"I think it is already here," said Arteta, asked whether the Thursday-Sunday routine was catching up with the Gunners. "But I think after the World Cup it is going to be even worse, so I think it is good preparation for what is coming."