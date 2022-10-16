Mikel Arteta issues Leeds United warning to Arsenal and assesses turnaround impact on Gunners

Arsenal sit top of the Premier League table and landed their 11th win from their last 12 games in all competitions through Thursday's 1-0 triumph at Europa League hosts Bodo/Glimt. The Gunners will now take on a Leeds side that have taken just two points from their last possible 15 but Arteta says his side will have to reach their top levels to leave Elland Road with all three points.

"The trick is how are we going to prepare for Leeds, mentally and physically," said Arteta as quoted by www.arsenalfc.com. "It’s going to be a battle - we know the way they play and how intense it is going to be and the crowd that they have, so it’s going to be a challenge. We have to be at our best again to win there."

Areta has also made an admission about the demands of playing every Thursday and Sunday but the Gunners boss is refusing to moan about the schedule. In any case, says Arteta, the demands will only increase further after the World Cup.

WARNING: From Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, above, to his Arsenal side ahead of this afternoon's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.