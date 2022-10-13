Mikel Arteta declares confident stance on issue before Leeds United trip and hails Arsenal feat

Arteta's side took on Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt inside the Arctic Circle in a Thursday evening Europa League tie and left with a 1-0 victory thanks to a Bukayo Saka strike. Arteta made seven changes to his side and rested star striker Gabriel Jesus who was not involved.

Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and keeper Aaron Ramsdale also all dropped to the bench. Former Leeds loan star Ben White, Saka, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba were the only four players to start for Arsenal who also lined up in the weekend’s victory against Liverpool.

The Gunners survived several attempts from the hosts to equalise as the Norwegians proved wasteful in front of goal but Arteta has highlighted how Bodo-Glimt had previously won their last 14 games in European competition on the trot. The Arsenal boss also admitted that there was plenty of room for improvement from his side's display after the interval as Bodo\Glimt pressed for a leveller but that he knew why those issues were arising.

JOB DONE: For Arsenal and boss Mikel Arteta against FK Bodo/Glimt in Norway, above. Photo by David Lidstrom/Getty Images.

"We are really happy to win here against a team who have won their last 14 games in European competition in a row," said Arteta at his post match press conference as quoted by football.london. "They deserve a lot of credit for that. Not many teams do that.