Mike Jackson highlights Leeds United difficulty and Burnley plan after 'absolute masterclass'

The Clarets and Whites are locked in a straight shootout to avoid finishing in the Premier League's third and final relegation place which will be decided on Sunday's last day of the season.

Third-bottom Leeds and fourth-bottom Burnley are level on points but the Clarets have a far superior goal difference which means Jackson's side will survive and send the Whites down if matching United's final day result.

Leeds take on Brentford in the capital whilst Burnley face Newcastle United at Turf Moor as part of the day's full programme of 4pm kick-offs and Jackson says it will likely be hard to establish a clear picture as to what Jesse Marsch's side are going to collect.

'MASTERCLASS': Burnley boss Mike Jackson, right, was full of praise for his side's defensive display in the 1-1 draw at Aston Villa, above, which has put Leeds United's survival destiny out of their own hands. Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images.

"Obviously, you usually find that the fans let you know," said Jackson at his pre-match press conference, asked what plans were in place for Leeds

"In these terms, you usually find that as well but we'll be looking at that from the side.

"But I think it's very hard to judge because at the end of the day it only takes a minute/a second to score a goal.

"You can say 'well, we're going to do this, what the result is somewhere else' but unless it's somewhere where you're thinking 'well, we're fine.' It's very hard to judge that."

United's survival destiny would have fallen back into their own hands had Burnley suffered a defeat in Thursday night's clash at Aston Villa but a 1-1 draw took the Clarets out of the drop zone at the Whites' expense.

Jackson was left beaming with his side's display at Villa Park and has signalled the intent to "attack the moment" against the Magpies, even though a draw or possibly even a defeat could be enough if Leeds lose at Brentford.

"When I look back at it, it's an absolute masterclass in defending and working as a group," said Jackson of the Villa display.

"I've watched that in fine detail and some of the performances within that - Charlie Taylor, Popey (Nick Pope), honestly it was top draw in terms of what you needed, and what we had to do.

"I think every game we've had since we've been here they have said it's a must.

"They have said you've got to get something out of this, you must get something out of that, you must get something and the lads have been delivering.

"The performance have been strong.

"There were bits in the Villa game at home when we made some errors and we made an error for the goal last night.

"But they have had that around them now for the last six or seven games, they are used to living in that so that'll stand them in good stead.

"We know Sunday is going to be emotional, you have got to try and take that out of it, use some of it, use it as a bit of fire inside you as well but I'm sure that will be there and go and attack the moment again."

Pressed on whether his side were relishing the pressure, Jackson reasoned: "I think that's where they are at their best.

"When I watched that (Villa) game back, some of the work they've had to put in but the detail within that we've worked on, that shows that they are focusing on what they're doing, which is what you need them to do at this stage of the season, take all the noise out of it.

"Going there to Villa we could have lost but we have come away with a point.

"We would still have had to do this Sunday, we still would have had to get some sort of result so it's not really changed anything and that.