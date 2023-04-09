Midfielder makes unexpected Leeds United return but star missing against Crystal Palace

Javi Gracia was without injured quartet Tyler Adams, Max Wober, Forshaw and Stuart Dallas for Tuesday night’s win against Nottingham Forest and the Whites boss reported at Thursday’s pre-match press conference that he would have the same players available to face Palace as he had for the Forest clash.

But Forshaw now returns to the bench having not featured in any of United’s matchday squads since starting the goalless draw at Newcastle United on New Year’s Eve, after which the 31-year-old has been sidelined with a hip issue.

Gracia has named an unchanged team as Willy Gnonto stays on the bench along with the likes of Rodrigo, Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and captain Liam Cooper. Star defender Max Wober is still missing for Leeds following the hamstring injury he sustained representing Austria in the recent international break. Adams and Dallas are still out injured.

Crystal Palace are without talisman striker Wilfried Zaha and first choice keeper Vicente Guaita with injuries in addition to Chris Richards and Nathan Ferguson. Eagles boss Roy Hodgson has made two changes to his side as Sam Johnstone makes his first Premier League appearance for Palace in goal in replacing the injured Guaita in goal. Jordan Ayew comes in for Zaha for upfront.

Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; Roca, McKennie; Sinisterra, Harrison, Aaronson, Bamford. Subs: Robles, Cooper, Forshaw, Kristensen, Summerville, Greenwood, Rutter, Rodrigo, Gnonto.

Crystal Palace: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Olise. Subs: Whitworth, Tomkins, Clyne, Riedewald, Hughes, Milivojevic, McArthur, Lokonga, Mateta.