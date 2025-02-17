'Midfielder' - Ex-Leeds United manager criticises Whites skipper after Wilson Isidor Sunderland goal
The former Leeds, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United coach was a studio guest on Sky Sports' coverage of the Monday evening fixture.
Warnock gave his thoughts on the match's opening goal, scored by Sunderland's Isidor, whose loan spell at the Stadium of Light was made permanent during January.
The 12-goal striker has been one of the Championship's best-performing front-men this season and Warnock believes Ampadu should have dealt better with the Frenchman.
"That's a midfield player playing centre-half," Warnock said on Sky Sports Football.
"If he feels you, they [strikers] absolutely love it because they know they're going to turn you, so you don't get that tight."
Isidor latched onto Dan Ballard's searching forward pass, going shoulder-to-shoulder with Ampadu before taking possession inside the penalty area. The 24-year-old was able to roll Leeds' skipper and finish low beyond fellow countryman Illan Meslier in the Leeds net, via the far post.
Studio guest and well-travelled Football League midfielder Jobi McAnuff agreed with Warnock's assessment, adding: "Ampadu has to keep him round the outside. He gets in a position where he's wrestling him."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.