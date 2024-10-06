Midfielder delivers bitter Leeds United verdict with plan after setback

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 6th Oct 2024, 12:41 GMT
Updated 6th Oct 2024, 12:56 GMT
A whites midfielder has delivered a bitter Leeds United verdict.

Midfielder Joe Rothwell has delivered an honest verdict on Friday night’s 2-2 draw at Sunderland and outlined the next plan for his Whites.

Rothwell joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Bournemouth in the summer and the 29-year-old impressed upon being handed his full league debut in Friday night’s clash at Sunderland.

Leeds were within touching distance of victory at the Championship’s leaders as they led 2-1 deep into second half stoppage time but a seemingly harmless Sunderland ball into the box somehow bypassed keeper Illan Meslier to gift the Black Cats a 2-2 draw.

Rothwell, who played the full duration of the contest, admits the outcome was a “bitter” blow but declared the plan to now recharge the batteries ahead of the hosting of Sheffield United after the international break.

Taking to his Instagram page, Rothwell wrote: “Bitter pill to swallow, time to rest and recoup and go again in a few weeks.”

