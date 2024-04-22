Middlesbrough vs Leeds United live: Early team news, goal and score updates from Riverside Stadium
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Whites trail top spot and Leicester City by four points after the Foxes recorded a narrow victory over West Bromwich Albion at the weekend and will only return to the automatic promotion places if they secure a win on Teesside tonight.
Ipswich Town do not play until Saturday afternoon, at which point Leeds could be four points clear of the Tractor Boys, should they win back-to-back games versus Middlesbrough and then Queens Park Rangers on Friday evening.
United are without Connor Roberts and Pascal Struijk for tonight’s contest, while Jamie Shackleton is a doubt. Middlesbrough, on the other hand, have a lengthy absentee list which includes Leeds loanees Sam Greenwood and Luke Ayling, both of whom are ineligible to feature against their parent club.
Kick-off is at 8pm. Build-up, line-ups, team news, goal and score updates and everything else here throughout the evening.
Middlesbrough vs Leeds United LIVE
Defender missing
Leeds United will be without Charlie Cresswell in the squad this evening. The 21-year-old played 90 minutes for Leeds’ U21s in PL2 against Everton this afternoon.
Form book
Leeds United last five games
0-1 vs Blackburn Rovers
0-0 vs Sunderland
1-2 vs Coventry City
3-1 vs Hull City
2-2 vs Watford
Middlesbrough last five games
1-1 vs Ipswich Town
2-2 vs Hull City
2-0 vs Swansea City
2-0 vs Sheffield Wednesday
1-1 vs Southampton
Last Time Out: December 2023
Leeds United 3-2 Middlesbrough
3' Latte Lath
5' James
7' Summerville
38' Piroe (pen)
45' Latte Lath
Welcome to the Riverside Stadium
We've made the short trip north this evening for a make-or-break fixture in Leeds' season. It won't be easy with Boro on a nine-game unbeaten run, but if you want to play in the Premier League, these are simply matches you have to be winning.
We'll have all the build-up, early team news, lineups at 7pm and live match coverage throughout the night.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.