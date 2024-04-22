Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Whites trail top spot and Leicester City by four points after the Foxes recorded a narrow victory over West Bromwich Albion at the weekend and will only return to the automatic promotion places if they secure a win on Teesside tonight.

Ipswich Town do not play until Saturday afternoon, at which point Leeds could be four points clear of the Tractor Boys, should they win back-to-back games versus Middlesbrough and then Queens Park Rangers on Friday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United are without Connor Roberts and Pascal Struijk for tonight’s contest, while Jamie Shackleton is a doubt. Middlesbrough, on the other hand, have a lengthy absentee list which includes Leeds loanees Sam Greenwood and Luke Ayling, both of whom are ineligible to feature against their parent club.

Kick-off is at 8pm. Build-up, line-ups, team news, goal and score updates and everything else here throughout the evening.