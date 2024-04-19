Middlesbrough v Leeds United fresh injury news with 13 now out and 1 big doubt but 3 back

Whites manager Daniel Farke and Boro boss Michael Carrick both held their pre-match press conferences on Friday ahead of Monday night’s huge Championship fixture at the Riverside. Leeds will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s first home league defeat of the season against Blackburn Rovers which left the Whites in third-place with just three games left ahead of Monday night’s trip to Middlesbrough.
Boro, though, did Leeds a favour last weekend by holding key title rivals Ipswich Town to a 1-1 draw at Portman Road, but for which the Tractor Boys could have been further clear in first place. Boro also held Ipswich amid a stack of injuries and Leeds have their problems too including a fresh setback. Here, we run through the confirmed team news from both camps ahead of Monday night’s 8pm kick-off for which more than a full team are out.
1. Connor Roberts (out)
Whites boss Farke revealed at Friday's pre-match press conference that Wales international full-back Roberts had suffered a reaction upon his return to the side from a muscular injury and would miss the upcoming games at Boro and QPR. Photo: GLYN KIRK
2. Pascal Struijk (out)
Struijk's season is over following surgery on his groin injury that has kept him out since Boxing Day. Photo: Tim Markland
3. Stuart Dallas (out)
Dallas announced last week that he would be retiring at the end of the season having not featured since suffering a femoral fracture against Manchester City back in April 2022. Now United's task is to win promotion for him. Do it for Dallas. Photo: Jess Hornby
4. Marcus Forss (out)
Boro's Finland international forward Forss is out for the season due to a hamstring injury. Photo: Owen Humphreys
5. Riley McGree (out)
Australian international forward McGree is another Boro player to have been ruled out for the rest of the season, in his case due to a foot injury. Photo: Stu Forster
6. Tommy Smith (out)
Boro right-back Smith ruptured his Achilles' in October's win at home to Birmingham City and is another player whose season is over. Photo: Ashley Allen
