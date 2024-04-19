Middlesbrough v Leeds United fresh injury news with 13 now out and 1 big doubt but 3 back

Whites manager Daniel Farke and Boro boss Michael Carrick both held their pre-match press conferences on Friday ahead of Monday night’s huge Championship fixture at the Riverside. Leeds will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s first home league defeat of the season against Blackburn Rovers which left the Whites in third-place with just three games left ahead of Monday night’s trip to Middlesbrough .

Boro, though, did Leeds a favour last weekend by holding key title rivals Ipswich Town to a 1-1 draw at Portman Road, but for which the Tractor Boys could have been further clear in first place. Boro also held Ipswich amid a stack of injuries and Leeds have their problems too including a fresh setback. Here, we run through the confirmed team news from both camps ahead of Monday night’s 8pm kick-off for which more than a full team are out.