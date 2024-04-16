United’s next game, their third-last of the campaign, presents a trip to Middlesbrough which was moved to a Monday night kick-off due to coverage by Sky Sports. Boro did Leeds a favour at the weekend by holding key title rivals Ipswich Town to a 1-1 draw at Portman Road, but for which the damage of United’s defeat to Blackburn would have been worse. Boro also held Ipswich amid a stack of injuries and Leeds have their problems too. In total, eight players have already been ruled out of next Monday night’s Riverside showdown for which five more are doubtful and two more are back. Here, we run through the very early team news from both camps.