There is now just over one week remaining in the January transfer window and time is running out for clubs across English football to get any deal over the line.

Leeds United, who drew 0-0 at home to Brentford at the weekend in their latest Premier League fixture, have been active in this window already but could still get more deals done. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

Lyon winger Tête is targeting a move to the Premier League this month with Leicester City among the clubs showing a strong interest in the Shakhtar loanee (Daily Mail)

Everton are trying to find £15million to land Sheffield United striker Iliman Ndiaye - the Senegal ace who has scored ten Championship and contributed seven assists from 28 games this season (The Sun)

Wolves have told Liverpool they are not planning to sell Ruben Neves this month in the latest blow to Jurgen Klopp’s plans to sign a top-class midfielder (Football Insider)

Aston Villa are continuing to target Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi with Unai Emery keen on a reunion with the 23-year-old, who he previously worked with at Arsenal (Express & Star)

Tottenham Hotspur are offering Roma one of three stars as part of a potential swap deal for Nicolo Zaniolo with Bryan Gil believed to be one of the players on offer as Spurs seek a loan-to-buy deal this month (Football Insider)

Chelsea still have an interest in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and talks are ongoing despite the Seagulls rejecting an offer believed to be around £55million last week (Football.London)

Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal this summer because of the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta while the Gunners have made Rice their top transfer target and are increasingly confident of beating Chelsea to his signature (The Guardian)

Everton are braced for a new £30million-plus bid for Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United who have reignited their pursuit of the Goodison star after loaning Chris Wood to Nottingham Forest (Football Insider)