Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has shared his delight at signing Leeds United defender Luke Ayling on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The highly-regarded United defender has effectively called time on his seven-and-a-half year stint at Elland Road by signing for the north-east club until the end of the 2023/24 campaign. Ayling's contract at Leeds expires this summer meaning he by the time his Boro loan comes to a conclusion, he will have kicked his last ball in a Whites shirt.

Leeds are hopeful the 32-year-old will return to Elland Road on January 21 for a send-off in front of home supporters, though, who doubtless will be keen to pay tribute to one of their favourite 2019/20 promotion heroes.

Boro boss Carrick has expressed his satisfaction at getting a deal for Ayling over the line as his side battle on two fronts. The Riverside Stadium played host to a 1-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first leg win over Chelsea earlier this week, while the club are still in with a chance of making the Championship play-offs come the end of the season, despite a difficult start.

"We're delighted to bring Luke to the club," Carrick said. "He is a player with good experience, he's a promotion winner, and he's played at the highest level.

"He's a terrific character as well and we see him as a great fit for what we have here. He's exactly what we're looking for at the club."

Ayling's move was confirmed on Wednesday evening following the completion of a medical at Middlesbrough's Rockliffe Hall training complex. He leaves Leeds having represented the club 268 times, skippering the side on more than 80 occasions.

Leeds thanked the long-serving full-back in a lengthy press release, part of which read: "Luke has been a tremendous servant and representative of Leeds United, he has written his name into the history books and is respected by all connected with the club.