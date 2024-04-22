Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United moved back into the Championship's automatic promotion places with a thrilling 4-3 success at Monday night's hosts Middlesbrough in which star man Crysencio Summerville added to his brilliant tally with a double. Leeds squandered two good chances in the fourth minute as Ethan Ampadu failed to get a free header on target and Georginio Rutter then sliced a volley on the follow-up attempt.

Instead, Boro went ahead just three minutes later through Isaiah Jones who tapped home into an empty net after Emmanuel Latte Lath had been played in and clashed with Illan Meslier.

Leeds, though, were then awarded a penalty in the 13th minute as Anfernee Dijksteel took down Rutter on the edge of the box and an ice-cool Summerville stepped up to convert a fine spot kick into the bottom left corner.

Just five minutes later, Leeds found themselves ahead through Patrick Bamford who stormed into the Boro box through a sleeping defence to convert a Junior Firpo cross from the left flank.

But Boro produced a strong response and the hosts drew level on the half hour mark through Latte Lath who received the ball on the edge of the box and worked space before unleashing a fierce drive that Meslier was unable to stop.

An incredible first half then took another twist in the 40th minute as Leeds went back ahead through Willy Gnonto who was played in by Summerville and blasted home a powerful finish.

Leeds should have then added a fourth goal just two minutes later as Gnonto slid in Bamford but the Whites no 9 saw his attempt to find the far left corner tipped away by Boro keeper Seny Dieng.

Back came Boro and Samuel Silvera cut in from the left flank and unleashed a low curler that Meslier got down to save. As part of six minutes added time, another effort from Silvera then flew wide as a crazy half ended with Leeds 3-2 in front.

Boro began the second half by dominating possession and Meslier was forced to tip a cross from Lewis O'Brien over the bar. Meslier then dallied on the ball and Latte Lath charged down his attempted clearance though the ball flew well wide.

Yet Leeds finally opened up clear daylight just after the hour mark through Summerville who was played in by Rutter and then cut into the box in trademark fashion before producing a beautiful curled finish into the far right corner.

Bamford then had the ball in the net for a second time in the 66th minute but the striker was flagged offside. Summerville also went extremely close to completing a hat-trick in the 70th minute with an effort that flew just wide, narrowly evading Bamford.

At the other end Finn Azaz blasted a shot into the side netting as Boro looked to respond before a superb tackle from Alex Bangura thwarted substitute Dan James who was through on goal.

Middlesbrough, though, then set up a grandstand finale as Latte Lath got in behind the Whites defence and flicked home a header with three minutes left.

Meslier was then forced into a hurried save as Boro suddenly pressed for an equaliser. Of all people, ex-Whites star Jonny Howson unleashed a low rocket from 25 yards out but Meslier got down to save and Boro went all out to draw level but Leeds held firm for a huge three points, taking the Whites back above Ipswich Town.

Middlesbrough: Dieng; Dijksteel (Bangura 68), van den Berg, Clarke, Thomas (Gilbert 68); Howson, O'Brien (Barlaser 75); I Jones, Azaz, Silvera; Latte Lath. Subs not used: J Jones, Connor, Hoppe, Lennon, McCabe, Matthews.